RPC, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for RPC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

RES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RES stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,225,000 shares of company stock worth $5,717,750. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in RPC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

