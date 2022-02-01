RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPC is among the leading providers of advanced oilfield services and equipment to almost all prospective oil and gas plays in the United States. It also provides services in some selected markets around the globe. The company derives strong and stable revenues via diverse oilfield services that include pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. RPC is witnessing higher customer demand for its pressure pumping services, which indicates that the company's customer base is responding to the higher commodity prices. Moreover, pricing improvements witnessed by RPC can be viewed as a major positive indicator for the upcoming quarters. Also, with no debt load, the oil field service provider has a strong balance sheet. This will provide massive financial flexibility. Consequently, RPC is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 2.00. RPC has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,750 in the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RPC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RPC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.