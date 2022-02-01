Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.46. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 3,381 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBY. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,409 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238,921 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 237,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.