Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,790 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of American Outdoor Brands worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOUT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $235.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of -0.12. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

