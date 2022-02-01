Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Qudian worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qudian by 49.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

