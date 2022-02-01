Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $367,000 Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,505 shares of company stock worth $11,456,983. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

