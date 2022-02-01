Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 23.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.