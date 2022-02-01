Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

