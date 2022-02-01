Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,481 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and have sold 11,563 shares worth $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

