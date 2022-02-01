Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 97,625 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iStar were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iStar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAR. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

