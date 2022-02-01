Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.