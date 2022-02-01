Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Shares of RUTH opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
