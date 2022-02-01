SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $75,752.62

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $75,752.62 and $200.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,165,153 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

