Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 111,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

