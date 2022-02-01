salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,696 shares of company stock valued at $59,632,672. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $229.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.53, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.