Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Up 11.9%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s share price was up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 14,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,693,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get Samsara alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.