Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGMO opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $878.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

