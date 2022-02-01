Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

