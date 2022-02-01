Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SBSNY opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.