Schroder Investment Management Group Has $41.70 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,445 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.68% of Glacier Bancorp worth $41,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.