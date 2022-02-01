Schroder Investment Management Group Has $46.28 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,930 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.74% of Stericycle worth $46,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

