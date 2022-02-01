Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 109,711 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.40% of West Fraser Timber worth $44,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,003,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $101.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

