Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 381,797 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.65% of Brixmor Property Group worth $42,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,656,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,260,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

