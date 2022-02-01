SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Update

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCIA opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

