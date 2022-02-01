SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Update

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SCIA opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.49.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
