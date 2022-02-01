Scotiabank Comments on Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orbia Advance in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orbia Advance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MXCHY opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

