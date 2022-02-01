ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $47.32 million and $172,590.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,583,123 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

