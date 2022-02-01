Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.