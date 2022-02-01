Sean Finn Sells 8,211 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,826.07.

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$155.70. 1,030,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,489. The firm has a market cap of C$109.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNR. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

