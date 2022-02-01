Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $105.87 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 89.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

