Seedify.fund Price Reaches $6.29 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $153.91 million and $5.26 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.29 or 0.00016268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.66 or 0.07176191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,663.70 or 1.00033156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,477,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

