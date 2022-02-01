SEEN Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00004824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $6,173.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

