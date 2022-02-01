Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 1,986,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.