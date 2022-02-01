Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.125-$4.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-$0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.