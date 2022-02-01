Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer Buys 8,900 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer bought 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer acquired 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer bought 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

Shares of SNSE opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

