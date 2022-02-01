Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.