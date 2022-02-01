SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.70.

S opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

