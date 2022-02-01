Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Up 1.5%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.20. 3,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

