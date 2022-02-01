Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHQAU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHQAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.