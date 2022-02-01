Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.67.

Shopify stock opened at $964.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,280.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,417.90. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

