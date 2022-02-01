Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expands By 87.8%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the December 31st total of 639,100 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFIB shares. lowered their price objective on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,625,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -4 EPS for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.