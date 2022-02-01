Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Drops By 39.2%

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $63,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,741. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOMR. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

