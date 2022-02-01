Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Increases By 53.3%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 6,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. 4,510,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,654. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on MT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
