Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Increases By 53.3%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 6,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. 4,510,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,654. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

