Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Grows By 38.5%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.79.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

