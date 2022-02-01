Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Rises By 42.0%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other news, CEO Jason Breaux acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares worth $7,274,723. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

