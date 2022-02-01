Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Expands By 53.3%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 189,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 70,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

