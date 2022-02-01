Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Grows By 100.0%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of De La Rue stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. De La Rue has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.
De La Rue Company Profile
Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.