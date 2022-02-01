Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Drops By 42.3%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:DCRD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,070. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

