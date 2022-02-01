Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Increases By 46.0%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 571,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. Emera has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMRAF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

