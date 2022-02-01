Short Interest in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Decreases By 20.9%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,747. Endava has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $140.93. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.