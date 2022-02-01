Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Decreases By 30.3%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBTC stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.