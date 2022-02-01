Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Decreases By 30.3%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.