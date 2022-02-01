Short Interest in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Decreases By 32.1%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EUCR remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Tuesday. 156,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

